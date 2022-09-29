Senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy on Thursday met former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo, becoming the first foreign visitor to call on the ousted Sri Lankan president, following his return to Sri Lanka after leaving the country amidst unprecedented protests against his government.

Swamy, a close friend of the Rajapaksa family who is in Sri Lanka to attend a conference of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University on national security, also met with former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday evening and attended the Navratri pooja at his residence, sources said on Thursday.

“Swamy, a close friend of the Rajapaksa brothers attended the Navaratri pooja held at Mahinda Rajapaksa’s official residence last night before calling on Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning,” the source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Swamy has become the first foreign visitor to call on former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa since he returned early this month after his self-imposed exile after facing a violent nationwide protest for mishandling the country’s economy and causing an acute shortage of basic necessities.

Rajapaksa fled the country on July 13 to the Maldives. He then left for Singapore and then to Thailand. Currently, he is staying in Colombo under heavy security.

Swamy, who is accompanied by a delegation including a battery of lawyers, is due to call on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Saturday.

Source: PTI

--Agencies