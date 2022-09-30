Wanted suspect dies in police fire

The suspect, who recently attempted to snatch a handbag and stabbed a person to death in Gampaha, has died in police fire.

Several days ago, the suspect had made an attempt to snatch the handbag of a woman in the area of Akarawita in Gampaha.

He also stabbed the father and son duo that arrived at the scene to help the woman after hearing her scream. The son died in the stabbing while the son is currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit.

When the law enforcement authorities tried to take the 35-year-old into custody yesterday, he had attacked them with a machete knife, according to the police.

As the situation escalated, the police had opened fire at the suspect. As he was injured in the shooting, he was rushed to the Gampaha District General Hospital where he was succumbed to injuries.

The suspect is reportedly a resident of Pahalagama area, who is said to be severely addicted to narcotics.