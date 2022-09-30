Wanted suspect dies in police fire

Wanted suspect dies in police fire

September 30, 2022   08:31 am

The suspect, who recently attempted to snatch a handbag and stabbed a person to death in Gampaha, has died in police fire.

Several days ago, the suspect had made an attempt to snatch the handbag of a woman in the area of Akarawita in Gampaha.

He also stabbed the father and son duo that arrived at the scene to help the woman after hearing her scream. The son died in the stabbing while the son is currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit.

When the law enforcement authorities tried to take the 35-year-old into custody yesterday, he had attacked them with a machete knife, according to the police.

As the situation escalated, the police had opened fire at the suspect. As he was injured in the shooting, he was rushed to the Gampaha District General Hospital where he was succumbed to injuries.

The suspect is reportedly a resident of Pahalagama area, who is said to be severely addicted to narcotics.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President to return to island after concluding Philippines visit

President to return to island after concluding Philippines visit

President to return to island after concluding Philippines visit

IMF says timeline remains uncertain as Sri Lanka eyes December bailout (English)

IMF says timeline remains uncertain as Sri Lanka eyes December bailout (English)

Creditor, debtor nations must work collectively: President Ranil at ADB's 55th annual meeting (English)

Creditor, debtor nations must work collectively: President Ranil at ADB's 55th annual meeting (English)

National Council decides to form two sub-committees on national policies and economic stabilization (English)

National Council decides to form two sub-committees on national policies and economic stabilization (English)

President calls on creditors, stakeholders to support Sri Lanka's debt sustainability (English)

President calls on creditors, stakeholders to support Sri Lanka's debt sustainability (English)

Several opposition parties decide to boycott the new National Council

Several opposition parties decide to boycott the new National Council

14.6% of children under 5 years are underweight - Health Ministry

14.6% of children under 5 years are underweight - Health Ministry

Damitha Abeyaratne claims incumbent govt made secret requests offering her money

Damitha Abeyaratne claims incumbent govt made secret requests offering her money