Easter attacks: Maithripala files writ seeking to suspend case against him

September 30, 2022   01:48 pm

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has filed a writ application before the Court of Appeal asking to suspend the case against him filed before the Fort Magistrate’s Court over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini and Jesudasan Nadesan, a victim of the Easter Sunday terror attacks, had filed a private plaint seeking to name the former president as an accused of Easter Sunday attacks, for failing to prevent it.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena was named as a suspect in the plaint filed regarding alleged negligence and failure to prevent the terrorist attacks on April 21, 2019.

Earlier, the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage had issued notice on him to appear before courts on October 14 in accordance with President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne’s request to name former President Maithripala Sirisena as a suspect and to issue a notice summoning him before the court, when the private plaint was taken into consideration.

