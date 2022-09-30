UNICEF Sri Lanka gets USD 500,000 from Japan for provision of nutritional care
September 30, 2022 07:27 pm
UNICEF Sri Lanka says it received a contribution of USD 500,000 from the Government of Japan to support the provision of nutrition services for children and families affected by the ongoing crisis.
In coordination with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health and partners, the funding will be used to procure micronutrients urgently needed to care for children, carry out screening and provide the necessary follow-up, including counseling for malnutrition.