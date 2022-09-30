An advanced payment was settled today for the second cargo of coal, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said today, offering an update on the fuel and coal procurement process.

The coal cargo in question is procured by advancing the balance cargoes from last year’s term tender, he said further in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the full payment has been made for a consignment of 35,000 metric tons of 92 Octane Petrol and unloading has commenced, he added.