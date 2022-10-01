Showery condition to enhance south-western areas

Showery condition is expected to enhance some extent in the south-western part of the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75 mm may occur at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night.

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and up to 60-70 kmph from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be rough and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be very rough. The other sea areas around the Island will be rough at times.

There is a possibility of swell waves increasing up to about 2.0 – 2.5 m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant, during the naval and fishing activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.