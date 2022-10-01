President returns to island after Japan, Philippines visit

October 1, 2022   08:19 am

After concluding a successful official visit to Japan and the Philippines, President Ranil Wickremesinghe returned to the island last night, President’s Media Division (PMD).

During his two-day official visit to Japan, the President participated in the funeral ceremony of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. He also held bilateral discussions with the Japanese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Finance Minister during this tour.

Thereafter, President Ranil Wickremesinghe left for the Philippines to preside over the meeting of the Governors of the Asian Development Bank.

During his visit to the Philippines, President Wickremesinghe held discussions with his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Sagala Ratnayake, Director of International Affairs Dinouk Colombage, Director of Media Shanuka Karunaratne, Director of Sustainable Development Randula Abeyweera and Private Secretary to the President Sandra Perera accompanied the President on his official tour. The Treasury Secretary joined the President on his visit to the Philippines, but Mr. Dinouk Colombage and Mr. Randula Abeyweera will not join the President on his official visit to the Philippines, it said.

