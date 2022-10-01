Social Security Contribution Levy effective from today

October 1, 2022   12:54 pm

Social Security Contribution Levy comes into effect in Sri Lanka today (October 01).

In Budget 2022, the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill was introduced as a measure to raise government revenue and rebuild the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This tax is levied at the rate of 2.5 percent upon the annual turnover is Rs. 120 million on taxable turnover of importers, manufacturers, service providers and wholesale traders and retailers.

