Naval, fishing communities advised not to venture into sea

The Department of Meteorology warns that there is a possibility of swell waves increasing up to about 2.5m - 3.0m and strong winds, gusting up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Accordingly, the above sea areas will be very rough, the Meteorology Department said further in a weather advisory issued this afternoon.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of swell waves increasing up to about 2.0 - 2.5 m and strong winds, gusting up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankesanturai. As a result, the above sea areas will also be rough.

The Meteorology Department accordingly advised the fishing and naval communities not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

They are urged to be vigilant, in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Mannar via Colombo during next 24 hours.