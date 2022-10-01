Fonseka files FR against declaring high-security zones in Colombo

October 1, 2022   03:49 pm

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka and Attorney-at-Law Sudath Wickramaratne have filed a fundamental rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court, challenging President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s move to declare parts of the Colombo as high-security zones.

The Attorney General, the Defence Secretary, the Inspector-General of Police and President of Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) Saliya Pieris have been named as respondents of this FR petition.

On September 23, President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a Gazette Extraordinary declaring several areas as High-Security Zones in the Colombo District.

The High-Security Zones declares within the Colombo District are as follows: Parliament Complex, Supreme Court Complex, High Court Complex in Colombo, Magistrate Court Complex in Colombo and Attorney General’s Department, Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, Sri Lanka Navy Headquarters and Police Headquarters, Defence Ministry and Sri Lanka Army Headquarters in Akuregoda, Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters in Slave Island and Prime Minister’s Office at Flower Road

Stating that the gazette notification was published pursuant to Official Secrets Act, the petitioners pointed out that the President is not authorized to issue such order.

The petitioners, seeking a Supreme Court order ruling that the fundamental rights of the people have been violated by this gazette notification, stated that the President have exceeded the powers vested in him by issuing this order.

They also requested the Supreme Court to issue an interim order preventing the implementation of the gazette notification in question until the conclusion of the hearing of the FR petition.

