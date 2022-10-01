Mobile app launched to detect authenticity of liquor

The Department of Excise has introduced a mobile application named ‘Excise Tax Stamp Validator’ to detect the authenticity of liquor bottles available for purchase in the market.

Consumers can scan the QR code displayed on liquor bottles from a mobile phone to determine the authenticity, however, if the scanning is rejected they can file a complaint via the app.

This mobile app can be installed on Android phones via the Play Store and on iPhones via Apple’s App Store from today (Oct. 01).