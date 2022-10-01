Unit 3 of Norochcholai power plant reconnected to national grid

Unit 3 of Norochcholai power plant reconnected to national grid

October 1, 2022   07:35 pm

Breakdown in Unit 3 of Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai has been fixed which suffered a breakdown earlier this week, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Accordingly, Unit 3, which was shut down on September 27 due to a steam leak, has been reconnected to the National grid.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the minister said both Unit 1 and Unit 3 are operating at full capacity at present.

Meanwhile, the ongoing three-month-long routine overhaul maintenance work on Unit 2 is expected to be completed in mid-October, he added.

