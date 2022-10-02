Sri Lanka team departs for ICC T20 World Cup

October 2, 2022   08:33 am

Sri Lanka men’s national cricket team left for Australia this morning (02) to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup tournament in Melbourne.

The World Cup will commence on October 16. 

The Sri Lanka team will play three qualifying matches against Namibia, UAE, and the Netherlands at Geelong, in Melbourne as the two finishing teams from this round will qualify for the main tournament.

Sri Lanka team departs for Melbourne two weeks before the first qualifying game against Namibia on October 16. 

Before the qualifying round, Sri Lanka has two practice games against Zimbabwe and Thailand and these matches are very important to adjust the conditions in Australia.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are confirmed to start their tournament at the Super 12 stage.

Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the team that earns glory at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final on 13 November in Melbourne, will take home a cheque of $1.6 million.

