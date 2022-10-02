Woman in bus killed in shooting incident
October 2, 2022 08:44 am
A 29-year-old woman travelling in a bus has died after reportedly being accidentally shot during a shooting incident at Danowita, Gampaha.
The incident had occurred in the early hours of today (02) when police officers had opened fire at a group of suspects who had arrived to rob a bar in the area.
A woman who had been traveling in a nearby bus was shot during this exchange, Ada Derana reporter said.
The body of the 29-year-old female has been placed at the Wathupitiwala Hospital.
Danowita Police has launched an investigation into the incident.