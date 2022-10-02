Actor Darshan Dharmaraj passes away

Actor Darshan Dharmaraj passes away

October 2, 2022   09:04 am

Award winning Sri Lankan actor Darshan Dharmaraj passed away at the age of 41, according to family sources.

The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed while funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later.

He made his first television appearance through the Sidney Chandrasekara’s teledrama A-Nine and began his cinema career with the 2008 film Prabhakaran.

Since then he has starred in a number of Sri Lankan teledaramas and movies while picking up multiple awards for his versatile acting performaces.

He was awarded Best Actor Awards at several Film festivals in Sri Lanka for his portrayal as ex-LTTE cadre in Asoka Handagama’s  movie Ini Avan (2012), including the award for Best Actor at the 2013 Derana Lux Film Awards.

Machan (2008), Ira Handa Yata (2009), Matha (2012), Spandana, No Address (2015), Aloko Udapadi (2017) and Tsunami (2020) are just a few of the popular Sri Lankan movies he has starred in. 

Dharmaraj was born in Rakwana and completed education at St. John’s Tamil College.

