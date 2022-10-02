Sri Lankan Embassy in US facilitates over USD 12 million in medical aid

Steps have been taken to provide medicines and medical supplies worth over Rs. 4,600 million (USD 12 million) with the intervention of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC, the President’s Media Division said.

One consignment of medicines and medical supplies provided by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC working closely with the renowned American humanitarian donor organizations is scheduled to be presented to the Sri Lankan government today (02).

Mr. Mahinda Samarasinghe, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Washington DC, said that he would continue to work with humanitarian organizations and agencies to get assistance for the vulnerable people in Sri Lanka and expressed his gratitude to the institutes, Heart to Heart International, Hope Worldwide, and Americares for their generosity extended at this occasion.

Heart to Heart International had sent a shipment of drugs worth of USD 9.131 million last July as well. The value of the aid sent by Americares in September was over USD 773,000. The value of the aid to be sent to Sri Lanka in the first week of October by the Hope Worldwide is over USD 1.74 million.

The Ministry of Health which takes charge of the shipments will provide detailed distribution reports to the donors specifying the recipients and local destinations for these medicines and medical supplies.