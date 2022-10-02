Australia, Sri Lanka discuss investment in energy and education sectors

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry has met with the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner Paul Stephens at the Ministry.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the High Commissioner on his appointment as the Head of the Mission to Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the recent immediate humanitarian assistance extended to tackle domestic challenges, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Australian High Commissioner referred to possibilities for investment in the energy and education sector. Foreign Minister welcomed investments from Australian Companies in Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister also discussed a range of bilateral issues including matters of mutual interest at the multilateral level.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian High Commission were also present.

Meanwhile the Ambassador of Vietnam to Sri Lanka Ho Thi Thanh Truc has also called on Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ambassador extended congratulations to the Minister on his appointment and looked forward to working closely with him during her tenure.

The Ambassador discussed a wide range of issues related to the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between the two countries. It was noted that Vietnam and Sri Lanka have enjoyed warm and cordial relations for over five decades and there is potential to expand mutual cooperation in a number of areas.

The Minister appreciated that the 4th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations had been held at the Foreign Secretary level in January, 2022.

The strong cooperation between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, in political, social, cultural and educational fields were also discussed during the meeting.