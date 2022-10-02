State Minister responds to reports of public sector salary cuts

State Minister responds to reports of public sector salary cuts

October 2, 2022   01:55 pm

State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that there is no truth in the information being spread on social media claiming that the salaries of government employee will be slashed from next month.

Issuing a statement, the state minister points out that the government has not taken such a decision at all.

The state minister also said that he strongly condemns such campaigns organized by certain individuals to provoke the people of the country.

He also emphasized that securing the jobs of public servants is considered as the government’s responsibility.

