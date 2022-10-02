Man killed by trap gun while hunting
October 2, 2022 03:23 pm
A person has been killed after a trap gun had discharged in the Medagoda area in Wellawaya police division.
The victim was reportedly hunting wild animals along with three others at a forest area in Medagoda when he had accidentally triggered the trap gun.
The 30-year-old resident of Medagoda had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Wellawaya Base Hospital.
Wellawaya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
