Man killed by trap gun while hunting

October 2, 2022   03:23 pm

A person has been killed after a trap gun had discharged in the Medagoda area in Wellawaya police division.

The victim was reportedly hunting wild animals along with three others at a forest area in Medagoda when he had accidentally triggered the trap gun.

The 30-year-old resident of Medagoda had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Wellawaya Base Hospital.

Wellawaya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
