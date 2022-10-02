Govt waives taxes on imported raw materials for sanitary napkins All duties imposed on imported raw material for domestically manufactured sanitary napkins have been waived off and the importers of finished sanitary napkins will get Zero rate VAT benefit, the PMD said.



President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed the authorities pass the benefit to consumers, the President Media Division added.

