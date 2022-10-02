Cigarette and liquor prices go up

Cigarette and liquor prices go up

October 2, 2022   04:39 pm

The prices of certain brands of liquor and cigarettes have reportedly been increased.

Accordingly, the prices of DCSL (Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka) brands of liquor have been increased by an average of Rs. 150 per 750 ml.

Meanwhile the prices of two brands of cigarettes have been increased by Rs. 05 per stick with effect from midnight yesterday (Oct. 01).

Accordingly, the new prices of these brands will be Rs. 85 and Rs. 90 per stick respectively. 

