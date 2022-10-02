Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for strong winds and rough seas for the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) and strong winds, gusting up to (60-70) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Therefore, the above sea areas will be very rough.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) and strong winds, gusting up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai. Therefore, the above sea areas will be rough.

It is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and requested to be vigilant, in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Mannar via Colombo during next 24hours, the alert said.