Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

October 2, 2022   05:25 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for strong winds and rough seas for the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) and strong winds, gusting up to (60-70) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Therefore, the above sea areas will be very rough.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) and strong winds, gusting up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai. Therefore, the above sea areas will be rough.

It is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and requested to be vigilant, in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Mannar via Colombo during next 24hours, the alert said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.02

Maithripala Sirisena on the 'sickness' afflicting some SLFP members

Maithripala Sirisena on the 'sickness' afflicting some SLFP members

The role of digital media in promoting Sri Lanka as a brand

The role of digital media in promoting Sri Lanka as a brand

Gazette on high security zones revoked

Gazette on high security zones revoked

Award-winning actor Darshan Dharmaraj passes away

Award-winning actor Darshan Dharmaraj passes away

Woman traveling in bus accidentally killed in police shooting

Woman traveling in bus accidentally killed in police shooting

Three-wheeler drivers refuse to reduce fares despite petrol price drop

Three-wheeler drivers refuse to reduce fares despite petrol price drop