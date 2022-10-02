Maithripala on the disease some SLFP members have

Maithripala on the disease some SLFP members have

October 2, 2022   07:02 pm

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that some members of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) cannot remain without positions in the ruling party.

The SLFP chairman said the party has had to face problems continuously ever since its founder the late S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike was assassinated.  

Speaking during a public meeting, he said: 

“We have suffered all the sufferings under the governments of J.R. and Premadasa for 17 years. I even went to jail. During the issue of revoking Mrs. Bandaranaike’s civic rights, I slept on the main road in Polonnaruwa along with two or three thousand people. They grabbed me by the ear, kicked me in the back, put me in a jeep and kept me in Anuradhapura jail for three months.” 

“I suffered for 17 years. None of us went to that government to ask for a minister post or to be the president of a corporation. We have ruled the country for more than 25 years since 1994 with the President of the country from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.” 

“So, because of that, some people in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party have a disease. They cannot be without positions while in government. It is a disease. 

We have fallen like this in the party in history. After falling, we have raised our heads. Therefore we have to be able to hold our head up.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.02

Maithripala Sirisena on the 'sickness' afflicting some SLFP members

Maithripala Sirisena on the 'sickness' afflicting some SLFP members

The role of digital media in promoting Sri Lanka as a brand

The role of digital media in promoting Sri Lanka as a brand

Gazette on high security zones revoked

Gazette on high security zones revoked

Award-winning actor Darshan Dharmaraj passes away

Award-winning actor Darshan Dharmaraj passes away

Woman traveling in bus accidentally killed in police shooting

Woman traveling in bus accidentally killed in police shooting