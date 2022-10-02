President Ranil meets the Bishop of Kurunegala

October 2, 2022   07:34 pm

A special discussion took place this evening (02) between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Most Rev. Dr. Harold Anthony Perera, Bishop of Kurunegala and the President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka.

After greeting the Bishop, the President discussed about the Catholic Religious affairs. The meeting took place at Bishop House in Kurunegala, the PMD reported.

Most. Rev. Fr. Piyal Janaka Fernando of Kurunegala Catholic Diocese, the Treasurer of Kurunegala Catholic Diocese Most Reverend Sagara Prishantha and former Minister Ravi Karunanayake also participated at this occasion.

