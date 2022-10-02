Plans underway to build 2,000 housing units for low-income families  President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the plans are underway to start the construction of 2,000 housing units for low-income families in conjunction with the 75th Independence Day.

he stated that it has been more than half a century since Sri Lanka gained independence and that many other countries in the region and the world that had a lower socio-economic status than Sri Lanka have already passed the island nation by.

It is a challenging task to develop a country without long-term national policies that help to achieve sustainable development from an export-led innovative economy, he said in a message for World Habitat Day 2022.

“With the upcoming 75th independence celebration, in our next 25-year plan, we all hope to build a society that will lead us to live happily in our own home with our beloved family,” the president said.

“We as a government are already working for make this wish a reality. Plans are underway to start construction of 2,000 housing units for low-income families in conjunction with the 75th Independence Day.”

He said this project will not only benefit the urban areas but will also benefit the semi-urban area populations.

“The government’s goal is to solve the housing needs of low-income families living in rural and urban areas in an efficient and humane manner. Irrespective of personal agendas, we will introduce a proper method when vesting them to the public.”