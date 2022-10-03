More cabinet ministers to be sworn in?

Several more cabinet ministers are scheduled to take oath today (03), according to political sources.

Accordingly, it is reported that 10 MPs will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.

It is also reported that all the ministers who are to be sworn in are MPs representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

However, no specific information has been reported so far regarding the exact time of the swearing-in.

It is also reported that the names of a group of MPs have been proposed to the President, but some of them have expressed their displeasure.

Meanwhile, the weekly Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today.

The Cabinet meeting will be held this afternoon chaired by President Ranil Wickremasinghe.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary group meeting of the ruling is also planned to be held after the cabinet meeting.

It is said that this week’s parliamentary affairs will be discussed here.

Apart from this, the 21st constitutional amendment is also scheduled to be discussed at length.