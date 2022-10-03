SLFP commends political parties not participating in national council

SLFP commends political parties not participating in national council

October 3, 2022   11:16 am

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has commended and offered its respect to all the political parties that have decided not to participate in the proposed National Council.

The party stated this in a statement which was issued clarifying the stance of the SLFP regarding the all-party government and the National Council.

The SLFP has further mentioned that although the party has decided to abstain from representing the proposed National Council, they will work within the opposition without any narrow political interests in any positive policy decision taken by the government for the wellness and security of the nation.

