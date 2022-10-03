Student drowns while trying to save another

A student has reportedly drowned while attempting to save a person who was also drowning while bathing in the Unnathachchiya lake with a group of people in the Aiththamalai police division.

The concerned student, who was among the group of people bathing in the Unnathachchiya lake last evening (Oct 02), had tried to save the life of the person drowning.

The student who had attempted to rescue the other person had then drowned himself and passed away after being admitted to Karadiyanaru Hospital in a critical condition.

The deceased student was identified as a 17-year-old resident of the Kannakuda area of Vavunathivu.

The other person, who was swept away by strong waves, has been reported missing and he has been identified as a 25-year-old resident of the Kannamkuda area of Vavunathivu.

Aiththamalai Police have initiated further investigations regarding the incident.