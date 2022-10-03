Advisory for heavy rain and strong winds

October 3, 2022   11:33 am

Showery and windy conditions are expected to be continue over the southwestern parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Strong winds about 50-55 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Western, North-Western, North-Central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) and low-lying areas in river basins are requested to be vigilant while motorists and people using roads in the hilly areas are also requested to be vigilant.

