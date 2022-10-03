Mother of three dies after earth mound collapse

A mother of three has died after a large mound of earth collapsed on an estate house in the upper part of Mount Vernon Tea Estate in Dimbula Pathana police division, early this morning (Oct 03) due to heavy rains.

The victim had died on the spot while she has been identified as Ramasami Kali Amma, a 46-year-old mother of three.

Police say that the woman in question was preparing tea in the kitchen with her daughter, early this morning, when the incident had occurred. However, there were no injuries to the daughter.

It is reported that the two sons of the deceased woman are employed in Colombo.

Following the incident, police have brought the woman’s body to Kotagala Hospital with the assistance of neighbours.

Dimbula Pathana police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.