CSE closes early as S&P SL20 drops over 5%

October 3, 2022   12:28 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has closed for the day, 26 minutes early at 12.04 p.m. today (Oct 03) due to the S&P SL20 index dropping over 5% from the previous close.

According to the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka, if the S&P SL20 index falls by more than 5% from the previous trading day, daily trading will be suspended for a period of 30 minutes.

Accordingly, trading was halted at 12.04 pm, and as there was no time to recommence trading again again before 12.30 pm, which is the closing time of the stock market, trading had ended for the day early.

At that time, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) had fallen by 379.63 points to 9,551.44 points and the S&P SL20 index fell by 156.02 points to 3,009.31 points.

