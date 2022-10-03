Pethiyagoda Sanka arrested with two other suspects

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Liyanage Harsha Chathuranga Perera alias “Pethiyagoda Sanka”, a notorious drug trafficker and an organized criminal who has directly been involved in many underworld activities, along with two other suspects.

A firearm manufactured in a foreign country, five live bullets and two mobile phones which were in the possession of the suspects have also been taken into police custody.

“Pethiyagoda Sanka” was arrested in the Mulleriyawa New Town area according to a tip-off received by the officers of Police STF Intelligence Division.

Later, the two other suspects were arrested after it was revealed during interrogation that the firearm used in the crimes was handed over to two people in Parakaduwa, according to police.

The suspects have been arrested in front of the Gal Pussella estate while they were travelling on the Ehaliyagoda - Ratnapura road with the firearm.

They have been identified to be aged between 25-40.

The three suspects have been handed over to Eheliyagoda Police for further investigations.