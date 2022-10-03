MPs appointed to serve in Legislative Standing Committee

October 3, 2022   04:38 pm

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced to the House today (03) the names of the Members that have been nominated to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee.

Accordingly, the following MPs have been appointed to serve in the committee with the Deputy Speaker as the Chair and the Deputy Chairperson of Committees by the Committee of Selection:

• Mohan Priyadarshana De Silva
• Sisira Jayakody
• (Prof.) G. L. Peiris
• (Dr.) Rajitha Senarathne
• Dayasiri Jayasekara
• (Dr.) Nalaka Godahewa
• Faizal Cassim
• Ajith Mannapperuma
• Jayantha Samaraweera
• Govindan Karunakaram
• Imran Maharoof
• (Mrs.) Kokila Gunawardene
• Premnath C. Dolawatte
• Madhura Withanage
• Jayantha Weerasinghe 

