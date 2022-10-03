Price of wheat flour to be reduced

Price of wheat flour to be reduced

October 3, 2022   04:48 pm

Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security, Nalin Fernando says that measures will be taken to reduce the price of wheat flour next week.

The minister made this remark in response to a question raised by MP Rohana Bandara during the parliamentary session today (Oct 03).

Accordingly, the price of wheat flour is expected to be reduced up to Rs. 250 per kilogram, he claimed.

Further, the minister also emphasized that the imported wheat flour will continuously be received to Sri Lanka from this week onwards.

In addition to this, nearly 100 containers of wheat flour are already being unloaded at the Colombo Port.

Minister Nalin Fernando further pointed out that wheat flour is being imported to Sri Lanka from Dubai and Turkey and the prices were increased rapidly due to the delayed wheat flour shipments to Sri Lanka within the last period.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament discusses about dates of G.C.E. A/L examination

Parliament discusses about dates of G.C.E. A/L examination

Parliament discusses about dates of G.C.E. A/L examination

World Habitat Day 2022 celebrated under the patronage of PM

World Habitat Day 2022 celebrated under the patronage of PM

Sri Lankan actors pay tribute to the late Darshan Dharmaraj

Sri Lankan actors pay tribute to the late Darshan Dharmaraj

A family living under immense hardships and various obstacles

A family living under immense hardships and various obstacles

SLFP commends political parties that boycotted National Council

SLFP commends political parties that boycotted National Council

Geetha says govt working on further reducing price of sanitary napkins for students

Geetha says govt working on further reducing price of sanitary napkins for students

President of European Commission assures support for Sri Lanka's efforts to overcome crisis

President of European Commission assures support for Sri Lanka's efforts to overcome crisis

Former President Maithripala joins protest staged by farmers in Polonnaruwa

Former President Maithripala joins protest staged by farmers in Polonnaruwa