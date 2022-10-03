Govts primary aim is a country with no slums - PM

Govts primary aim is a country with no slums - PM

October 3, 2022   05:26 pm

The primary objective of the government is to safeguard the future of children by creating a country with no slums, says Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene.

Joining the national celebration of the 36th World Habitat Day, held in the Temple Trees this morning (Oct 03), the PM expressed that the government should be committed to create an environment where children can build their future in a house filled with security, development and hope of human lives. 

The Prime Minister’s Media Division stated that 650 housing title deeds were also awarded in conjunction with the World Habitat Day celebration held today.

A permanent housing program is scheduled to be commenced aiming at 1,200 underdeveloped estates in Colombo city, PM Dinesh Gunawardene further emphasized.

