1,000 caregiver jobs in Japan for Sri Lankan workers next year

Japan’s GTN - Global Trust Network, has assured the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara that it will facilitate measures to provide more than 1,000 caregiver jobs in Japan for Sri Lankan workers.

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara who is visiting Japan in a bid to secure more job opportunities for Sri Lankan youth in Japan held discussions with GTN - Global Trust Network Chairman Hiroyuki Goto, Manager of Skilled Labour Division Yuka Kuwahara, and top officials of the frontline management in the organisation.

During discussions the Japanese officials agreed to provide jobs for 150 Caregiver workers this year itself and recruit another 1000 workers next year, the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment said.

GTN - Global Trust Network, one of the leading foreign employment agencies in Japan, has provided job opportunities in Japan to more than 350,000 foreign workers.



Minister Manusha Nanayakkara who commented in this regard said that it is a great achievement to be able to garner job opportunities for the workers of Sri Lanka in association with such a reputed organisation.

The minister further stated that Sri Lanka plans to work closely with the organisation in the future with the intention of increasing the annual job opportunities offered to Sri Lankan’s in Japan.

The meeting was organized by Professor Ashu Marasinghe. Mr. Senarath Yapa, Deputy General Manager (Training) of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and Mr. Shan Yahampath, International Relations Advisor were also present on this occasion.