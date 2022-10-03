World Bank appreciates govts initiative to revive economy

October 3, 2022   10:13 pm

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe says the government’s initiative to revive the economy of the country was appreciated by the World Bank during a special discussion held with Mr. Faris Hadad-Zervos, the World Bank’s Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The WB Country Director stated that the government is demonstrating its commitment by taking various measures to restore the collapsed economy, and encouraged them to continue on their path of further governance reforms, a comprehensive debt restructuring and progress on an IMF programme.

He emphasized that the World Bank is closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka, a statement said.  

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe, Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena, Director General / Department of External Resources, Mr. Ajith Abeysekera, Director General / Department of Fiscal Policy, Dr. Kapila Senanayake and other officials participated in this event.

