No disruption to fuel distribution process - Energy Minister

No disruption to fuel distribution process - Energy Minister

October 3, 2022   10:54 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera assures that there will be no disruption to the fuel distribution process. 

In a twitter message, he requested the public not to panic by misleading news alerts and statements.

The ministers comments comes in the wake of reports that petroleum distributors have decided to refrain from fuel distribution services from tomorrow.

This is reportedly in protest over alleged attempts to recover 45% of the discounts provided for the operational charges already paid.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Speaker announces names of MPs nominated to COPA and COPE (English)

Speaker announces names of MPs nominated to COPA and COPE (English)

Speaker announces names of MPs nominated to COPA and COPE (English)

Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaks about the only way to increase income (English)

Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaks about the only way to increase income (English)

President of European Commission assures support for Sri Lanka's efforts to overcome crisis (English)

President of European Commission assures support for Sri Lanka's efforts to overcome crisis (English)

SLFP commends political parties that boycotted National Council (English)

SLFP commends political parties that boycotted National Council (English)

Agriculture Minister responds to questions raised in parliament over paddy prices

Agriculture Minister responds to questions raised in parliament over paddy prices

Opposition accuse President of pleasing SLPP MPs with minister posts

Opposition accuse President of pleasing SLPP MPs with minister posts

Govt questioned in parliament over unusual detention of Wasantha Mudalige

Govt questioned in parliament over unusual detention of Wasantha Mudalige

Family Health Bureau's request to parent regarding the nutrition survey

Family Health Bureau's request to parent regarding the nutrition survey