No disruption to fuel distribution process - Energy Minister

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera assures that there will be no disruption to the fuel distribution process.

In a twitter message, he requested the public not to panic by misleading news alerts and statements.

The ministers comments comes in the wake of reports that petroleum distributors have decided to refrain from fuel distribution services from tomorrow.

This is reportedly in protest over alleged attempts to recover 45% of the discounts provided for the operational charges already paid.