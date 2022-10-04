Fairly heavy rains of about 50mm expected in some areas

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa Province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be rough at times and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough and very rough at times.

There is a possibility swell waves increasing up to about of 2.5m – 3.0m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and about 2.0m – 2.5m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Therefore, fishing and naval communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and requested to be vigilant, in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo until further notice.