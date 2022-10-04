Fairly heavy rains of about 50mm expected in some areas

Fairly heavy rains of about 50mm expected in some areas

October 4, 2022   07:34 am

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa Province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo. Wind speed may increase up to 55-60 kmph from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. 

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be rough at times and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough and very rough at times.

There is a possibility swell waves increasing up to about of 2.5m – 3.0m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and about 2.0m – 2.5m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Therefore, fishing and naval communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and requested to be vigilant, in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo until further notice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Derana Aruna

Derana Aruna

Derana Aruna

Speaker announces names of MPs nominated to COPA and COPE (English)

Speaker announces names of MPs nominated to COPA and COPE (English)

Third year student of Peradeniya University reported missing

Third year student of Peradeniya University reported missing

Artists and politicians pay final respects to the late Darshan Dharmaraj

Artists and politicians pay final respects to the late Darshan Dharmaraj

Police officer who prevented armed robbery receives promotion and medal

Police officer who prevented armed robbery receives promotion and medal

Request from Chief Incumbent of Mihintale Rajamaha Vihara temple to the media and voters

Request from Chief Incumbent of Mihintale Rajamaha Vihara temple to the media and voters

Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaks about the only way to increase income (English)

Anura Kumara Dissanayake speaks about the only way to increase income (English)

President of European Commission assures support for Sri Lanka's efforts to overcome crisis (English)

President of European Commission assures support for Sri Lanka's efforts to overcome crisis (English)