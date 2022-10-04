Iceland President vows to further strengthen friendship with Sri Lanka

President of Iceland Guoni Th. Johannesson, congratulating his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe on his election as the President of Sri Lanka, has further assured to strengthen the bond of friendship between the two countries, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

He also expressed confidence that the people of Sri Lanka will successfully deal with the economic challenges while preserving social harmony, which must be quintessential to Sri Lanka.

President Johannesson expressed that people enjoy good relations and there is no doubt that increasing the exchange could be of considerable benefit to both Sri Lanka and Iceland.

Expressing his views on the high inflation Sri Lanka has suffered, he said that inflation is a common problem that Iceland has recognized very well.

Furthermore, he has invited everyone to do their best to stand together when wrestling with issues like the recent pandemic and environmental threats.

He assured his support to strengthen further the bond of friendship between the two countries and wished the government and the people of Sri Lanka good fortune in the future.