President to deliver special statement on current economic situation

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to deliver a special statement this week on the current economic situation of the country and securing the support of the international community.

According to reports, the special statement is slated to be made in the parliament.

The matter has been discussed at the meeting of the ruling party parliamentary group, chaired by the President.

MP Jagath Kumara stated that the President would make his statement regarding the current economic situation and the international assistance on Thursday (Oct 06).