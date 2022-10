The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) halted trading today (Oct. 04) as the S&P SL20 index dropped over 5% from the previous close.

Subsequently, the regular trading session commenced at 10.41 a.m.

According to the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka, if the S&P SL20 index falls by more than 5% from the previous trading day, daily trading is suspended for a period of 30 minutes.