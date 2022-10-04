Draft of Appropriation Bill for 2023 to be tabled in parliament

October 4, 2022   12:13 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to submit to the parliament the draft of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023.

The proposal was tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

Accordingly, the draft of the 2023 Appropriation Bill will be presented to the parliament after it is published in the government gazette.

Approval was given to prepare the draft of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023 at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on August 22.

When the Cabinet of Ministers met recently, it considered the draft Bill in relation to each Expenditure Head.

The government said that the total Recurrent Expenditure for 2023 has been estimated to the tune of Rs. 4,634 billion while total Capital Expenditure has been estimated at Rs. 3,245 billion.

