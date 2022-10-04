Litro to slash LP gas prices from midnight tomorrow

Litro Gas Lanka Limited, one of the primary suppliers of domestic LP gas in the country, has decided to reduce the prices of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight tomorrow (Oct 05).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder is expected to drop by Rs. 200 - Rs. 300.

The decision has been reached after taking into account the price drop in the world market.

The prices of other domestic LP gas cylinders will also be slashed proportionately, according to Litro chairman, Mr. Muditha Peiris.