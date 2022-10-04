Notice from Defence Ministry on firearm licence renewal for 2023

October 4, 2022   01:33 pm

Firearm licences for individuals and institutions for the year 2023 are renewed between October 01, 2022, and December 31, 2022, the Ministry of Defence says.

The applications can be downloaded from the official website of the Defence Ministry – www.defence.lk

Firearm licences will not be renewed after December 31, according to a communiqué issued by the ministry.

Being in possession of a firearm without a valid licence is a punishable offence under the provisions of Article 22 of the Firearms Ordinance.

