National Sports Selection Committee appointed

The newly-appointed members of the National Sports Selection Committee (NSSC) officially received the letters of appointment at the Ministry of Sports today (Oct 04).

The event was held under the patronage of Minister of Sports, Roshan Ranasinghe.

The National Sports Selection Committee, which will be chaired by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Shavendra Silva, consists of seven members.

The new members of the NSSC are as follows: