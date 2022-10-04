National Sports Selection Committee appointed

October 4, 2022   02:09 pm

The newly-appointed members of the National Sports Selection Committee (NSSC) officially received the letters of appointment at the Ministry of Sports today (Oct 04).

The event was held under the patronage of Minister of Sports, Roshan Ranasinghe.

The National Sports Selection Committee, which will be chaired by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Shavendra Silva, consists of seven members.

 The new members of the NSSC are as follows:

 

  • Chief of Defense Staff, General Shavendra Silva – Chairman
  • Arjun Rishya Fernando – Secretary
  • Dr. Maiya Gunasekara
  •  Additional Secretary of the Sports Ministry, Prasanna Chandith
  • Former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya
  • Secretary of the National Olympic Committee, Maxwell de Silva
  • Thilaka Jinadasa
