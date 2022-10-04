Prices of local milk powder to be increased

The price of locally manufactured milk powder will be increased from midnight tomorrow (October 05).

Accordingly, the price of a 400g packet of full cream milk powder will be increased by Rs. 100, from Rs. 850 to Rs. 950.

Meanwhile, the price of a 1kg packet of full cream milk powder will be raised from Rs. 2,120 to Rs. 2,350.

Further, the price of a 400g packet of non-fat milk powder will stand at Rs. 1,050 after the revision. Its previous rate was Rs. 840.