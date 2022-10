INSEE Cement, the sellers of Sanstha and Mahaweli Marine brands of cement, has decided to reduce the prices of its products.

Accordingly, the price of a 50kg bag of INSEE Sanstha and INSEE Mahaweli Marine Plus cement will be reduced by Rs.100, the company said.

The company states that the decision was taken to support the construction industry.

The price reduction will come into effect from midnight today (Oct 04).