Health, petroleum and electricity again gazetted as essential services

October 4, 2022   03:48 pm

A special gazette notification has been published declaring once again the supply of power and all related services, petroleum production and fuel supply or distribution and health services as essential services for maintaining the normalcy of life of the public.

The communiqué, issued by Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake under the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, is effective from October 03, 2022.

It was published in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979.

Previously, two announcements dated August 03, 2022, and September 03, 2022, were issued pursuant to the powers assigned to the President stating that these services are essential services.

