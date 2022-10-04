Price of bread will not increase - Bakery owners

Price of bread will not increase - Bakery owners

October 4, 2022   04:57 pm

The All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association says that although the wheat flour price has been increased, the price of bread is not expected to be increased.

Speaking to the media, the President of the Association N.K. Jayawardene claimed that the prices of bakery ingredients have increased by 400%.

Further, he mentioned that the price of 1kg of wheat flour has been increased by Rs. 13.

He also requested the government not to charge VAT from bakery owners.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security, Nalin Fernando says that measures will be taken to reduce the price of wheat flour next week.

In response to a question raised in parliament yesterday (Oct 03), the minister said that the price of wheat flour is expected to be reduced up to Rs. 250 per kilogram.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

COPF refuses to approve Order under the Strategic Development Project Act

COPF refuses to approve Order under the Strategic Development Project Act

COPF refuses to approve Order under the Strategic Development Project Act

5.7 Mn people in Sri Lanka need humanitarian assistance - Amnesty International

5.7 Mn people in Sri Lanka need humanitarian assistance - Amnesty International

Opposition Leader proposes Prof. Charitha Herath to reappointed to COPE

Opposition Leader proposes Prof. Charitha Herath to reappointed to COPE

Fuel queues observed again in several areas...

Fuel queues observed again in several areas...

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara program held in Kandy

Another phase of Manudam Mehewara program held in Kandy

Govt will stoop low to do anything under IMFs conditions - Vasudeva

Govt will stoop low to do anything under IMFs conditions - Vasudeva

Laws to legalize cannabis for medical purposes completed  Sisira Jayakody

Laws to legalize cannabis for medical purposes completed  Sisira Jayakody

Prof. Charitha Herath comments on being left out of COPE

Prof. Charitha Herath comments on being left out of COPE